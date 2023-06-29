Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Harrison Barnes sticks with Kings, agrees to 3-year, $54M deal

By
Field Level Media
Apr 28, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) dunks the ball in front of Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the first quarter during game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center.
Image: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes agreed to a three-year, $54 million extension, his agent, Jeff Schwartz, told ESPN on Thursday

The deal comes one day before Barnes would have become an unrestricted free agent. The negotiating window opens at 6 p.m. ET on Friday.

Barnes has spent the past 4 1/2 seasons with the Kings and started all 82 games last season when Sacramento made the playoffs for the first since the 2005-06 campaign. He just completed a four-year, $85 million deal

After the Kings were eliminated from the playoffs, Barnes expressed interest in returning to Sacramento

Barnes, 31, averaged 15 points and 4.5 rebounds last season. He shot 47.3 percent from the field, including 37.4 percent from 3-point range.

Overall, Barnes has averaged 14.2 points and 5.0 rebounds in 829 games (768 starts) in over 11 seasons with the Golden State Warriors (2012-16), Dallas Mavericks (2016-19) and Sacramento. He was a starter on Golden State's 2015 NBA championship team.

--Field Level Media