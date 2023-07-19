Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NCAA

Harvard transfer Chris Ledlum eschews Vols for St. John’s

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dec 22, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Harvard Crimson forward Chris Ledlum (4) slips while dribbling the ball during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse.
Dec 22, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Harvard Crimson forward Chris Ledlum (4) slips while dribbling the ball during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse.
Image: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Harvard transfer Chris Ledlum committed to St. John's on Wednesday, 2 1/2 months after first committing to Tennessee for the 2023-24 season.

Watch
What MLB team needs to make a trade before the deadline? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Can Saquon get the New York Giants back into the playoffs? | Agree to Disagree
10 hours ago
Does AI render college classes obsolete? | Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda
10 hours ago

Ledlum, a 6-foot-6 wing, had been in Knoxville, Tenn., the past six weeks rehabbing from offseason knee surgery before entering the transfer portal for the second time since March.

Advertisement

It took six days to end up committing to Rick Pitino's inaugural campaign at St. John's. Ledlum is a native of nearby Brooklyn.

"It was surprising," Volunteers associate head coach Justin Gainey told reporters Wednesday. "It caught us all off guard. Something that we weren't expecting, obviously, coming off of the knee surgery that he was going through so it kind of caught us off guard a little bit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ledlum was Harvard's leading scorer and rebounder last season, averaging 18.8 points and 8.4 rebounds to go with 1.8 steals in 28 games (27 starts). He was the second-leading scorer in the Ivy League.

Ledlum had 11 games with 20 or more points in 2022-23, including a 35-point, 13-rebound effort in a 73-56 win over Cornell on Feb. 18.

He averaged 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds in 70 career games (41 starts) for the Crimson.

--Field Level Media