Heat clip Hawks 117-109 behind Bam Adebayo’s 30

Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 117-109 win over the visiting Atlanta on Saturday, expanding their lead over the Hawks in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Adebayo was 10-for-12 from the field and had five assists and two blocked shots. It was his 29th double-double of the season, extending his streak of double-figure scoring games to 60 this season and a career-long 76.

Miami has won two of three meetings against the Hawks this season. The two teams will complete the series on Monday in Miami. The Heat remain in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and stretched their lead over eighth-place Atlanta to 1 1/2 games.

Miami also got 20 points from Tyler Herro, who made three of the team's 13 3-point baskets. He added six rebounds and five assists. Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin both scored 15, and Butler added 11 assists and eight rebounds.

The Heat ended a two-game losing streak.

Atlanta was led by Saddiq Bey, who came off the bench to make four 3-pointers and score 22 points. Clint Capela had a double-double, with 16 points and 13 rebounds. But Dejounte Murray scored just 10 points and Trae Young, who came into the game averaging 27 points, was held to eight.

Miami led by as many as five points in the first quarter, temporarily surrendered the lead when the Hawks went on an 11-3 run, but regained the edge and took a 29-26 lead after one. The Heat stretched the lead to double digits midway into the second quarter and led 66-49 at halftime.

Miami continued to pour it on and led by 21 when Gabe Vincent scored to put the Heat ahead 80-59 with 4:46 remaining.

That's when Atlanta got hot and closed the quarter with a 16-7 to cut the lead to 87-75 going into the final quarter. The Hawks were never able to get any closer.

--Field Level Media