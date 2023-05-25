Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent has been ruled out for Game 5 in Boston on Thursday night due to a sprained left ankle

The eighth-seeded Heat have a 3-1 lead over the second-seeded Celtics in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals

Veteran Kyle Lowry will likely move into the starting lineup in Vincent's absence.

Vincent briefly left Tuesday's 116-99 loss in Game 4 after suffering the injury, but he returned and finished with 17 points and four assists in 28 minutes.

Vincent, 26, was one of Miami's heroes in Sunday's 128-102 victory in Game 3, scoring a game-high 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting with six 3-pointers.

He averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 68 games (34 starts) during the regular season, his fourth in Miami. Through 15 playoff starts, he is averaging 13.1 points and 4.1 assists.

--Field Level Media