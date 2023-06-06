Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is making progress from his broken right hand but it is still undetermined whether he will play in Wednesday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro took part in Tuesday's practice and was slated to participate in a full-contact workout.

Advertisement

"I don't want to be Nostradamus right now," Spoelstra said in a press conference. "We're taking it one day at a time. And I know that sounds like a cliche. He did the practice with the group. He is going to do a full-contact workout after this. We'll evaluate that.

"We'll meet with the training staff later on today and probably (Wednesday), and we'll just continue this process. He has not been cleared yet, so that's where we are. But we're encouraged by the work that he's been doing."

Advertisement Advertisement

Herro broke the hand on April 16 in the second quarter of Game 1 of the first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. He underwent surgery on April 21.

At the time of the surgery, the Heat said Herro would miss a minimum of six weeks. He has currently missed 6 1/2 weeks

Advertisement

Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 67 games (all starts) this season. He led the NBA and set a Heat record by shooting 93.4 percent from the free-throw line

The 23-year-old has a 17.7 scoring average in 242 games (100 starts) over four NBA seasons. He has made 601 3-point baskets.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media