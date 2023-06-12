The Miami Heat upgraded guard Tyler Herro to questionable for Monday night's Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Denver

The Heat trail the Denver Nuggets 3-1 in the best-of-seven series

Herro broke his right hand on April 16 in the second quarter of Game 1 in a first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. He underwent surgery on April 21.

At the time of the surgery, the Heat said Herro would miss a minimum of six weeks. It has been roughly seven weeks

Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 67 games (all starts) this season. He led the NBA and set a Heat record by shooting 93.4 percent from the free-throw line

The 23-year-old has a 17.7 scoring average in 242 games (100 starts) over four NBA seasons. He has made 601 3-point baskets.

--Field Level Media