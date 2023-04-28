Heat G Victor Oladipo undergoes patellar tendon surgery

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo underwent surgery on his left knee earlier this week, the team announced Friday

During Thursday's surgery in New York, Oladipo had the patellar tendon in the knee repaired. There is no timetable for his return.

Oladipo was injured during Game 3 of the first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 22. He drove to the basket, collapsed to the floor and grabbed his left knee before later being helped off the court.

It marks the second significant injury in the career of Oladipo, a two-time All-Star who turns 31 on Thursday.

Oladipo was a member of the Indiana Pacers when he sustained a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee in January 2019 that required a lengthy recovery and eventually a second surgery. Over the next three seasons, he was limited to 60 total games.

With the Heat in 2022-23, Oladipo had averages of 10.7 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 42 games. His career averages in 504 games (397 starts) are 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists

He also has played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets during his 10-year career.

--Field Level Media