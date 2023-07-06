Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Heat re-sign veteran F Kevin Love

Field Level Media
Jun 4, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) reacts in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game two of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena.
Image: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat re-signed veteran forward Kevin Love on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed

The five-time All-Star signed with Miami in February after being waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Love, 34, averaged 7.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in 21 regular season games (17 starts) with the Heat

He averaged 6.9 points and 5.6 boards in 20 playoff games (18 starts) during Miami's run to the NBA Finals.

Love was the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2010-11 and won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2015-16.

He has career averages of 16.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 874 games (679 starts) with three teams.

--Field Level Media