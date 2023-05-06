Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Heat star Jimmy Butler (ankle) to play in Game 3 vs. Knicks

Field Level Media
Apr 30, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter of game one of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Image: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been cleared to play in Saturday's playoff game against the visiting New York Knicks

Butler's availability became known about one hour before tipoff. He missed Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals due to a sprained right ankle sustained late in Game 1 on Sunday.

Butler scored 25 points in Game 1.

The series between Miami and New York is tied at one victory apiece. The Heat lost the game that Butler sat out

He averaged 37.6 points when the Heat stunned the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round in five games

--Field Level Media