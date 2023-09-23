Heinrich Haarberg, Nebraska run over Louisiana Tech

Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg ran for 157 yards and a touchdown and Nebraska held a fourth straight opponent under 100 rushing yards in a 28-14 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon in Lincoln, Neb.

Haarberg, a sophomore making his second career start, had the most rushing yards by a Nebraska QB since Taylor Martinez ran for 205 in a game in 2012. He added 107 passing yards and a TD through the air.

Advertisement

The Cornhuskers (2-2) won back-to-back home games for the first time in two years by controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides. They ran for 312 yards, their third consecutive 200-plus-yard rushing performance, and held the Bulldogs (2-3) to 46 yards on the ground.

After the teams went into halftime tied, Nebraska ran the ball on nine straight plays to open the third quarter and take the lead. Five of those carries were by Grant, who gained 34 on third-and-3 and 19 on fourth-and-1 before scoring from 2 yards out.

Advertisement Advertisement

It was the sixth career 100-yard game for Grant, who finished with 135 yards on 22 carries.

The Cornhuskers made it 21-7 on the first play of the fourth quarter, a 29-yard TD catch by Thomas Fidone II. Haarberg then broke off a 72-yard TD run with 11:13 left.

Advertisement

Louisiana Tech got 292 passing yards from Jack Turner, who completed 27 of 42 passes and threw a 20-yard TD toss to Cyrus Allen with 5:17 to go. Allen gained 102 yards on six receptions.

Nebraska used trickery to set up its first touchdown, with backup punter Timmy Bleekrode running for 10 yards on a fake field goal. That setup a 9-yard TD run by Billy Kemp IV early in the second quarter.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs immediately responded, tying it at 7 midway through the second on a 14-yard TD run by Jacob Fields.

Louisiana Tech heads to UTEP on Friday for a Conference USA game, while Nebraska hosts No. 2 Michigan on Sept. 30.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media