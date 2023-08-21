Heisman winner, defending champs headline preseason All-America team

National champion Georgia and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams are among the headliners named to the Associated Press college football preseason All-America team on Monday.

Georgia begins a quest for three consecutive national titles with several pros to replace, but the loaded Bulldogs are tops in the country with four preseason All-America players: defensive backs Javon Bullard and Malaki Starks, center Sedrick Van Pran and tight end Brock Bowers.

Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022, his first season at USC after one year at Oklahoma, and is projected among favorites to be drafted No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, also among top-ranked NFL prospects, is the second-team preseason All-American QB.

Notre Dame's Joe Alt and Penn State's Olu Fashanu are the first-team offensive tackles.

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Buckeyes teammate Emeka Egbuka are first-team wide receivers along with Washington's Rome Odunze.

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg gives Ohio State three first-team All-America players, second only to Georgia, the team that beat the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinals last season.

Michigan running back Blake Corum and guard Zak Zinter are first-team selections, helping boost the Big Ten to 12 first-team picks. The Southeastern Conference has seven.

First Team

Quarterback — Caleb Williams, junior, USC

Running back — Blake Corum, senior, Michigan

Running back — Quinshon Judkins, sophomore, Ole Miss

Tackle — Joe Alt, junior, Notre Dame

Tackle — Olu Fashanu, junior, Penn State

Guard — Cooper Beebe, senior, Kansas State

Guard — Zak Zinter, senior, Michigan

Center — Sedrick Van Pran, junior, Georgia

Tight end — Brock Bowers, junior, Georgia

Wide receiver — Marvin Harrison Jr., junior, Ohio State

Wide receiver — Rome Odunze, senior, Washington

Wide receiver — Emeka Egbuka, junior, Ohio State

All-purpose — Travis Hunter, sophomore, Colorado

Kicker — Joshua Karty, senior, Stanford

Defense

Edge rusher — Jared Verse, senior, Florida State

Edge rusher — Bralen Trice, senior, Washington

Interior lineman — Jer'Zhan Newton, senior, Illinois

Interior lineman — Dontay Corleone, junior, Cincinnati

Linebacker — Harold Perkins, sophomore, LSU

Linebacker — Jason Dumas-Johnson, junior, Georgia

Linebacker — Tommy Eichenberg, senior, Ohio State

Cornerback — Kool-aid McKinstry, junior, Alabama

Cornerback — Kalen King, junior, Penn State

Safety — Kam Kinchens, junior, Miami

Safety — Malaki Starks, sophomore, Georgia

Defensive back — Cooper DeJean, junior, Iowa

Punter — Tory Taylor, senior, Iowa

Second Team

Quarterback — Drake Maye, sophomore, North Carolina

Running back — Raheim Sanders, junior, Arkansas

Running back — Braelon Allen, junior, Wisconsin

Tackle —JC Latham, junior, Alabama

Tackle — Kelvin Banks, sophomore, Texas

Guard — Donovan Jackson, junior, Ohio State

Guard —Christian Mahogany, senior, Boston College

Center — Zach Frazier, senior, West Virginia

Tight end — Oronde Gadsden II, junior, Syracuse

Wide receiver — Xavier Worthy, junior, Texas

Wide receiver — Malik Nabers, junior, LSU

Wide receiver — Jacob Cowing, senior, Arizona

All-purpose — Will Shipley, junior, Clemson

Kicker — John Hoyland, junior, Wyoming

Defense

Edge rusher — J.T. Tuimoloau, junior, Ohio State

Edge rusher — Dallas Turner, junior, Alabama

Interior lineman — Tyler Davis, senior, Clemson

Interior lineman — Mekhi Wingo, junior, LSU

Linebacker — Jeremiah Trotter, junior, Clemson

Linebacker — Barrett Carter, junior, Clemson

Linebacker — Cedric Gray, senior, North Carolina

Cornerback — Josh Newton, senior, TCU

Cornerback — Ben Morrison, sophomore, Notre Dame

Safety — Calen Bullock, junior, USC

Safety — Javon Bullard, junior, Georgia

Defensive back — Will Johnson, sophomore, Michigan

Punter — Kai Kroeger, senior, South Carolina

—Field Level Media