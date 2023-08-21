Heisman winner, defending champs headline preseason All-America team

National champion Georgia and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams are among the headliners named to the Associated Press college football preseason All-America team on Monday.
Georgia begins a quest for three consecutive national titles with several pros to replace, but the loaded Bulldogs are tops in the country with four preseason All-America players: defensive backs Javon Bullard and Malaki Starks, center Sedrick Van Pran and tight end Brock Bowers.
Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022, his first season at USC after one year at Oklahoma, and is projected among favorites to be drafted No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, also among top-ranked NFL prospects, is the second-team preseason All-American QB.
Notre Dame's Joe Alt and Penn State's Olu Fashanu are the first-team offensive tackles.
Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Buckeyes teammate Emeka Egbuka are first-team wide receivers along with Washington's Rome Odunze.
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg gives Ohio State three first-team All-America players, second only to Georgia, the team that beat the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinals last season.
Michigan running back Blake Corum and guard Zak Zinter are first-team selections, helping boost the Big Ten to 12 first-team picks. The Southeastern Conference has seven.
First Team
Quarterback — Caleb Williams, junior, USC
Running back — Blake Corum, senior, Michigan
Running back — Quinshon Judkins, sophomore, Ole Miss
Tackle — Joe Alt, junior, Notre Dame
Tackle — Olu Fashanu, junior, Penn State
Guard — Cooper Beebe, senior, Kansas State
Guard — Zak Zinter, senior, Michigan
Center — Sedrick Van Pran, junior, Georgia
Tight end — Brock Bowers, junior, Georgia
Wide receiver — Marvin Harrison Jr., junior, Ohio State
Wide receiver — Rome Odunze, senior, Washington
Wide receiver — Emeka Egbuka, junior, Ohio State
All-purpose — Travis Hunter, sophomore, Colorado
Kicker — Joshua Karty, senior, Stanford
Defense
Edge rusher — Jared Verse, senior, Florida State
Edge rusher — Bralen Trice, senior, Washington
Interior lineman — Jer'Zhan Newton, senior, Illinois
Interior lineman — Dontay Corleone, junior, Cincinnati
Linebacker — Harold Perkins, sophomore, LSU
Linebacker — Jason Dumas-Johnson, junior, Georgia
Linebacker — Tommy Eichenberg, senior, Ohio State
Cornerback — Kool-aid McKinstry, junior, Alabama
Cornerback — Kalen King, junior, Penn State
Safety — Kam Kinchens, junior, Miami
Safety — Malaki Starks, sophomore, Georgia
Defensive back — Cooper DeJean, junior, Iowa
Punter — Tory Taylor, senior, Iowa
Second Team
Quarterback — Drake Maye, sophomore, North Carolina
Running back — Raheim Sanders, junior, Arkansas
Running back — Braelon Allen, junior, Wisconsin
Tackle —JC Latham, junior, Alabama
Tackle — Kelvin Banks, sophomore, Texas
Guard — Donovan Jackson, junior, Ohio State
Guard —Christian Mahogany, senior, Boston College
Center — Zach Frazier, senior, West Virginia
Tight end — Oronde Gadsden II, junior, Syracuse
Wide receiver — Xavier Worthy, junior, Texas
Wide receiver — Malik Nabers, junior, LSU
Wide receiver — Jacob Cowing, senior, Arizona
All-purpose — Will Shipley, junior, Clemson
Kicker — John Hoyland, junior, Wyoming
Defense
Edge rusher — J.T. Tuimoloau, junior, Ohio State
Edge rusher — Dallas Turner, junior, Alabama
Interior lineman — Tyler Davis, senior, Clemson
Interior lineman — Mekhi Wingo, junior, LSU
Linebacker — Jeremiah Trotter, junior, Clemson
Linebacker — Barrett Carter, junior, Clemson
Linebacker — Cedric Gray, senior, North Carolina
Cornerback — Josh Newton, senior, TCU
Cornerback — Ben Morrison, sophomore, Notre Dame
Safety — Calen Bullock, junior, USC
Safety — Javon Bullard, junior, Georgia
Defensive back — Will Johnson, sophomore, Michigan
Punter — Kai Kroeger, senior, South Carolina
—Field Level Media