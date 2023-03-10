High-powered Stars surge past Sabres 10-4

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Radek Faksa scored two goals and captain Jamie Benn and Jason Marchment each collected a goal and two assists to lift the visiting Dallas Stars to a 10-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Joe Pavelski, Evgenii Dadonov, Joel Kiviranta and defenseman Ryan Suter each recorded a goal and an assist as Dallas scored its most goals in a game since a 10-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Feb. 6, 2009.

It also served as the third time in franchise history that the team has scored 10 goals in a road game, with the then-Minnesota North Stars reaching that total on Jan. 27, 1984 (versus St. Louis) and Dec. 11, 1985 (against Detroit).

Advertisement

Wyatt Johnston and Roope Hintz also scored a goal and Jason Robertson notched three assists.

The offense obviously was more than enough for Jake Oettinger, who finished with 25 saves to help the Stars improve to 5-1-1 in their last seven games.

All was not rosy for Dallas as Tyler Seguin exited midway into the first period after he was sliced on the left leg by the skate of Jordan Greenway. Seguin hobbled off the ice and did not return to the game.

Jeff Skinner recorded a goal and an assist and Greenway, captain Kyle Okposo and Victor Olofsson also tallied for Buffalo. Eric Comrie yielded all 10 goals on 49 shots for the Sabres, who have lost three in a row and five of their last six games.

Advertisement

Johnston deflected defenseman Jani Hakanpaa's shot from the point to open the scoring at 7:06 of the first period.

Pavelski scored from the right circle with 53 seconds left in the first period and Benn converted from the doorstep just 18 seconds later to give Dallas a 3-0 lead.

Advertisement

Greenway shoveled home Skinner's diagonal feed with 25 seconds left in the first period before the Stars regained a three-goal advantage after Kiviranta converted a centering feed from Robertson at 8:37 of the second.

Suter answered Okposo's goal by poking home a loose puck midway into the second period to restore the three-goal lead.

Advertisement

Skinner's goal from along the right-wing boards at 3:49 of the third period put Buffalo within 5-3, but Dallas scored four goals, including Faksa's pair, in just over three minutes to put the game out of reach.

--Field Level Media