Hockey Diversity Alliance takes aim at NHL in launching inclusion coalition

The Hockey Diversity Alliance released a critical statement on Wednesday about the NHL's decision to relaunch an inclusion committee to diversify the sport.

Last week, the NHL and its players association came together to form the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, with current and former NHL players and women's professional hockey players working toward equality and inclusion in the sport. It is chaired by former NHL players Anson Carter and P.K. Subban.

Advertisement

Per the HDA, the league essentially is duplicating what the HDA has been doing by adding a million dollars to support grassroots organizations, player-perspective storytelling and other projects.

"Thus, it's a disappointment but not a surprise that the NHL announced the formation of a 'players inclusion coalition' in partnership with the NHLPA. We ask, how does this committee differ from the one the NHL announced in September of 2020," the HDA's statement reads.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Per the NHL's official announcement, this 'new' initiative seeks to 'advance equality and inclusion in the sport of hockey on and off the ice.' Laudable on its face, laughable in full context of the work we have been doing for three years without the league's support. The NHL's players coalition's mission statement does not echo the HDA's goals so much as cynically attempt to appropriate them."

--Field Level Media