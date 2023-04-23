Home run fest powers Cardinals past Mariners

Lars Nootbaar, Nolan Gorman and Paul DeJong hit home runs as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the host Seattle Mariners 7-3 Sunday afternoon to salvage the finale of the three-game, interleague series

Right-hander Jack Flaherty (2-2) posted only the Cardinals' third quality start of the season. Flaherty allowed three runs on five hits in six innings, with two walks and nine strikeouts. It was Flaherty's 29th consecutive start allowing six or fewer hits, the longest active streak in the major leagues

Jarred Kelenic homered for Seattle.

The Cardinals broke a 3-all tie in the fourth inning. With one out, Andrew Knizner lined a single to right field and Nootbaar grounded a single to center. An out later, Gorman hit a three-run homer to right-center off Mariners right-hander Chris Flexen (0-4)

St. Louis scored twice in the first. Nootbaar lined the game's first pitch over the wall in right-center. Paul Goldschmidt lined a single to left and Gorman lined a single to right, sending Goldschmidt to third. Goldschmidt scored as Gorman was caught stealing on a third strike to Nolan Arenado.

Seattle took the lead by batting around for three runs in the bottom of the second. Kelenic pulled the Mariners within a run on a one-out solo shot to left. An out later, Kolten Wong singled to shallow center, J.P. Crawford doubled to left and Julio Rodriguez walked to load the bases. Ty France grounded a two-run single to left to make it 3-2

The Cardinals tied it in the third as Goldschmidt led off with a walk and Willson Contreras did the same with two outs. Tyler O'Neill grounded a single to center to plate Goldschmidt

DeJong, making his season debut after recovering from a lower back injury, homered to center with two outs in the seventh off Diego Castillo. DeJong went 3 for 4.

Flexen, making his fourth straight start for the injured Robbie Ray, gave up six runs on nine hits in four innings. The right-hander walked three and struck out three.

