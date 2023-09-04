Home runs help push Pirates past Brewers

Jack Suwinski and Ke'Bryan Hayes homered Monday to help the Pittsburgh Pirates down the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 4-2.

Andrew McCutchen added an RBI double for the Pirates (64-74), who have won six of their past seven games.

Pittsburgh starter Luis Ortiz (4-4) pitched six innings, allowing two runs and five hits, with four strikeouts and three walks. David Bednar pitched a perfect ninth for his 32nd save.

Victor Caratini and Brice Turang each had an RBI sacrifice fly for the Brewers (76-61), who lost their second in a row.

Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes (9-8) gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings, with seven strikeouts and no walks. He has not gotten a win since July 20, going 0-3 in eight starts in the interim.

McCutchen left after the fifth because of what the Pirates called left Achilles tendon tightness.

The Brewers plated both their runs before they got a hit. In the second inning, Sal Frelick and Willy Adames walked and Mark Canha got hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Frelick scored on Caratini's flyout to right, with Adames going to third. Adames scored on Turang's flyout to left for a 2-0 lead.

Pittsburgh tied it in the fourth. McCutchen led off with a double off the wall in left — just missing his 300th career home run — and went to third on Connor Joe's flyout to right. Suwinski hit his 23rd homer, to center, to make it 2-2.

With two outs and no one on in the fifth, Hayes homered to left-center, his 12th, to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead.

Bryan Reynolds came up next and doubled to right. McCutchen, the designated hitter, seemed to tweak something in his left ankle area on a swing but remained in after using a batter's timeout. He then doubled to left to drive in Reynolds to push it to 4-2, with no apparent trouble legging it out.

But after Joe flied out to center to end the inning, McCutchen favored his left leg walking to the dugout and needed some assistance. Josh Palacios pinch-hit for McCutchen in the eighth.

—Field Level Media