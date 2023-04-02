Homers support Jhony Brito, Yankees blank Giants

Jhony Brito tossed five scoreless innings in his MLB debut to power the New York Yankees to a 6-0 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon, winning the first series of the year

Brito allowed just two hits and one walk. He also fanned six batters, including striking out the side in top of the third.

Ross Stripling got roughed up in his Giants debut, allowing four earned runs on six hits in five innings of work

Giancarlo Stanton hit a monstrous two-run homer and worked one walk.

Aaron Judge went 1-4 at the plate, but his one hit was a big solo shot to give the Yankees the lead in the third

Anthony Rizzo got on base three times with an infield single, walk, and hit by pitch. He also picked up his first RBI of the season on a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

J.D. Davis, Mike Yastrzsemski, and Thairo Estrada each tallied a single for San Francisco's three hits.

The Yankees took a 3-0 lead with a pair of homers in the bottom of the third. Judge hit his second of the season on a line drive over the left field wall. Rizzo then got to first on an infield single and Stanton drove him in with a towering, 485-foot homer to left-center

Kyle Higashioka extended New York's lead to 4-0 with a lead-off homer to left field in the bottom of the fourth.

New York got into some trouble after Jimmy Cordero replaced Brito in the top of the sixth. An infield single, hit by pitch, and passed ball set up runners on second and third with no outs. Cordero battled back, getting two much-needed strikeouts. Ron Marinaccio then replaced Cordero and got the Yankees out of the jam with a flyout

New York tacked on a couple more insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh. Sean Hjelle walked three batters in the inning. Rizzo knocked a sac-fly to left-center to bring in one run and then a wild pitch allowed another.

-- Field Level Media