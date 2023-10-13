NBA

Hornets' Miles Bridges turns himself into authorities

Oct 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets Miles Bridges (0) poses for a photo during Charlotte Hornets Media Day at the Spectrum Center.
Image: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges turned himself in to North Carolina authorities on Friday morning after an arrest warrant was issued for an alleged violation of a domestic violence protective order.

Bridges, 25, surrendered to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and later appeared before a district judge prior to being released on $1,000 bail, a public information officer told The Associated Press.

Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge last November in Los Angeles and was sentenced to three years of probation with no jail time. He was accused of assaulting the mother of his two children in May 2022.

His sentencing agreement included a 10-year criminal protection order for the woman as well as weekly narcotics and marijuana testing, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

After his court case was concluded, the NBA suspended Bridges for 30 games. He has 20 games credited, so he will only miss the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season.

Bridges was the Hornets' leading scorer with 20.2 points per game during the 2021-22 season. He last played on April 10, 2022.

—Field Level Media