Hot at home, Grizzlies wallop Warriors

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Tyus Jones scored 22 points in Ja Morant's starting spot, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane chipped in 21 apiece and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame the absence of their star to overpower the visiting Golden State Warriors 131-110 on Thursday night.

Playing for the third time since Morant left the team in the aftermath of a gun incident, the Grizzlies continued a year-long excellence on their home floor, beating Golden State for the first time in three tries this season.

Facing the Warriors at home after the first two meetings had been in San Francisco, the Grizzlies exploded for a 48-point first quarter en route to a 20-point lead. Memphis buried eight 3-pointers in the 12 minutes, with Jackson, Jones and Luke Kennard hitting two apiece.

Advertisement

Golden State rallied within four in the second period and five in the third, but in the end couldn't overcome the hosts' 53.8 percent shooting, 18 3-pointers in 40 tries and 42-32 edge on the boards.

Jones finished with a double-double for the Grizzlies, complementing his team-high point total with a game-high 11 assists and three steals. He has averaged 21.0 points and 8.7 assists In Morant's three-game absence.

Jackson had a game-high nine rebounds to go with his 21 points.

Santi Aldama added 15 points, Dillon Brooks 14 and Xavier Tillman 10 with eight rebounds for Memphis, which ended a three-game losing streak and improved to 27-5 at home this season.

Advertisement

Making four of his eight 3-point attempts, Stephen Curry led all scorers with 29 points for Golden State, which completed a winless three-game trip. The Warriors have lost eight straight on the road dating back to Jan. 30 and fell to 7-26 away from home.

Curry and Kevon Looney shared team-high rebounding honors with seven apiece.

Jordan Poole scored 22 points, Draymond Green put up 16 points and a team-high seven assists, Klay Thompson scored 14 points and Ty Jerome 11 for the Warriors, who were missing Andrew Wiggins for the 10th consecutive game.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media