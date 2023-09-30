NCAA

Hudson Card helps Purdue outclass Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini punter Hugh Robertson (19) and Illinois Fighting Illini place kicker Caleb Griffin (5) practice kicking ahead of the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
Hudson Card went 18-of-26 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns to lead Purdue to a 44-19 win over Illinois in a Big Ten contest on Saturday at West Lafayette, Ind.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. rushed for 112 yards on 21 carries for Purdue (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten), which won its first home game in four tries this year.

Luke Altmyer went 16-of-25 passing for 202 yards and a touchdown in defeat for Illinois (2-3, 0-2).

Leading 16-13 at halftime, Purdue blew the game open by scoring three touchdowns in the third quarter.

Purdue took a 23-13 lead with 9:59 remaining in the third on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Card to Garrett Miller.

Devin Mockobee scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 3:41 to go in the third to make it 30-13, and then Card hit Deion Burks for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 21 seconds remaining in the quarter to give Purdue a 37-13 lead.

Illinois drew closer, cutting its deficit to 37-19 with 6:27 remaining on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Altmyer to Pat Bryant.

Tracy then scored on a 1-yard touchdown run 1:58 left to cap off the scoring.

With 5:48 remaining in the first quarter, Purdue took a 6-3 lead when defensive lineman Malik Langham recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

The fumble was caused after defensive back Markevious Brown came in on a blitz, sacked Altmyer at the Illinois 1-yard line and forced the ball loose. The extra point failed.

The Fighting Illini took a 10-6 lead with 7:52 remaining in the second quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run by Josh McCray, which capped off a 5-play, 80-yard drive.

Purdue regained the lead at 13-10 with 5:46 remaining until halftime on a 16-yard touchdown run by Dylan Downing to finish off a seven-play, 73-yard drive.

Purdue's Julio Macias (from 40 yards) and Illinois' Caleb Griffin (53) traded field goals in the final 30 seconds to make it 16-13 Purdue at halftime.

