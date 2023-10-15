Hurricanes blow early lead, beat Kings in 9-round shootout

Jordan Martinook converted in the ninth round of the shootout as the Carolina Hurricanes recovered from squandering a three-goal lead in regulation for a 6-5 victory against the host Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Before the outcome was decided, Los Angeles' Pierre-Luc Dubois and Trevor Moore and Carolina's Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas converted in the shootout.

The Hurricanes scored three goals in the opening 13 1/2 minutes as they began a six-game road trip. Brent Burns, Aho, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brendan Lemieux and Teuvo Teravainen scored for the Hurricanes.

Frederik Andersen made 25 saves to pick up his second victory in as many games.

Anze Kopitar scored two goals, including the equalizer with 1:22 left in regulation with an extra attacker, as the Kings rallied from a three-goal hole. Drew Doughty, Moore and Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for Los Angeles, while Kevin Fiala posted three assists.

Kings goalie Pheonix Copley stopped 14 shots.

The Kings were within 5-3 after the second period and cut the deficit to one with 8:36 left on Gavrikov's goal. Los Angeles had a power play with less than four minutes remaining but lost its second home game to begin the season.

Carolina didn't score in the opening period in its first game of the season, but the offense flowed early against the Kings. Burns fired in the first goal 4:15 into the game.

Aho, who also had an assist, had a short-handed goal. Lemieux notched his first goal in a Carolina uniform.

The Kings got busy on special teams. Kopitar scored on a power-play 5:20 into the second period.

Later in the period, Teravainen and Moore converted for goals within a span of slightly more than three minutes. Teravainen's goal came short-handed as Carolina regained a three-goal edge, while Moore registered an unassisted power-play goal to make it 5-3 with more than six minutes to play in the second period.

The Hurricanes went 0-for-4 on power plays.

Among the goal scorers for the Hurricanes, only Teravainen also scored in the team's season-opening 5-3 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

Per usual, Carolina is on an extended road swing early in the season as the North Carolina State Fair has opened on the grounds adjacent to the Hurricanes' home arena.

