Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal inks 4-year, $11.6M deal

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal signed a four-year, $11.6 million contract extension on Sunday

Per the Hurricanes, the forward's contract also contains a full no-move clause for the first three seasons and a full no-trade clause for the final season

"Jordan embodies what it means be a Hurricane," general manager Don Waddell said. "His leadership has been an integral part of our success, and the impact he has made on our organization cannot be overstated. We could not be more excited to sign him for four more years."

Staal, 34, recorded 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 81 games last season, his 11th in Carolina. He added eight points (two goals, six assists) to help the Hurricanes advance to the Eastern Conference finals, where they lost to the Florida Panthers in four games

Staal was coming off a 10-year, $60 million contract.

A Stanley Cup champion with Pittsburgh in 2009, Staal has totaled 645 points (275 goals, 370 assists) in 1,173 career games with the Penguins and Hurricanes. He was selected by Pittsburgh with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2006 NHL Draft

--Field Level Media