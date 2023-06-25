Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal inks 4-year, $11.6M deal

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 20, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) takes a shot on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) in the first period during game two of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena.
May 20, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) takes a shot on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) in the first period during game two of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena.
Image: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal signed a four-year, $11.6 million contract extension on Sunday

Watch
The Legacy of Jim Thorpe | Joe Pantoliano's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How DC became the bleakest town for sports franchises | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 1:32PM
Should the Yankees send Anthony Volpe down to AAA?
Wednesday 3:01PM

Per the Hurricanes, the forward's contract also contains a full no-move clause for the first three seasons and a full no-trade clause for the final season

Advertisement

"Jordan embodies what it means be a Hurricane," general manager Don Waddell said. "His leadership has been an integral part of our success, and the impact he has made on our organization cannot be overstated. We could not be more excited to sign him for four more years."

Staal, 34, recorded 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 81 games last season, his 11th in Carolina. He added eight points (two goals, six assists) to help the Hurricanes advance to the Eastern Conference finals, where they lost to the Florida Panthers in four games

Advertisement
Advertisement

Staal was coming off a 10-year, $60 million contract.

A Stanley Cup champion with Pittsburgh in 2009, Staal has totaled 645 points (275 goals, 370 assists) in 1,173 career games with the Penguins and Hurricanes. He was selected by Pittsburgh with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2006 NHL Draft

--Field Level Media