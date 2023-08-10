NHL

Hurricanes sign D Caleb Jones to league minimum

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) and Seattle Kraken right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) fight for the puck during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena.
Apr 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) and Seattle Kraken right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) fight for the puck during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena.
Image: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Defenseman Caleb Jones signed with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday on a one-year, league-minimum contract of $775,000

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
August 3, 2023
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
August 3, 2023

Jones, 26, spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks after playing his first three NHL campaigns with the Edmonton Oilers

Advertisement

Jones has collected 50 points (14 goals, 36 assists) over 217 career games. That includes a career-best 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) last season in 73 games

"Caleb is a reliable, two-way defenseman," Carolina general manager Don Waddell said in a news release. "His NHL experience will help boost our depth on defense.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jones is the brother of Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones, a former All-Star

--Field Level Medi