NHL

Hurricanes sign F Jesper Fast to 2-year deal

By
Field Level Media
Jan 31, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley (29) and center Anze Kopitar (11) stop the shot attempt by Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) during the first period at PNC Arena.
Image: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes are bringing back forward Jesper Fast on a two-year, $4.8 million contract

The team said Saturday that the contract also includes a modified no-trade clause. He would have been an unrestricted free agent.

"Jesper is an extremely hard worker on both ends of the ice, and his consistency has played a key role in our success over the past three seasons," said Don Waddell, Carolina's president and general manager. "He is the kind of person and player that every team is looking for, and we are thrilled to have him back in our locker room."

Fast, 31, recorded 10 goals and 19 assists in 80 games with Carolina in 2022-23, and added nine points (six goals, three assists) in 15 games during the postseason. Two of those playoff goals were game-winners.

Fast signed with the Hurricanes as a free agent in October 2020 and has 82 points (30 goals, 52 assists) in 208 games in Carolina. He leads Hurricanes forwards with 99 blocked shots since his signing

He previously played seven seasons with the New York Rangers, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL Draft. He has 229 career points (85 goals, 144 assists) in 630 career games.

--Field Level Media