Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NCAA

Illinois hires former Wisconsin DC, interim coach Jim Leonhard

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema celebrates with a supporter as he heads to the locker room after a game against Wisconsin on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Illinois won the game, 34-10, in Bielema s return to Madison after coaching the Badgers from 2006-2012.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Usat Wisconsin Vs Illinois Football 100122 2932 Ttm
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema celebrates with a supporter as he heads to the locker room after a game against Wisconsin on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Illinois won the game, 34-10, in Bielema s return to Madison after coaching the Badgers from 2006-2012.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Usat Wisconsin Vs Illinois Football 100122 2932 Ttm
Image: Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wisconsin guys reunited in Champaign on Tuesday with the hiring of former Badgers defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jim Leonhard to Bret Bielema's staff.

Watch
Saudis willing to pay $1 billion for Kylian Mbappe?
I want to be Kevin 'The Unicorn' Durant | Isaiah Hill's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Friday 11:47AM
Surf Girls Hawai'i on competing against each other
Friday 10:22AM

Leonhard was named senior football analyst for the Fighting Illini

The three-time All-Big Ten safety played at Wisconsin before a 10-year NFL career and returned to Madison to coach for seven seasons.

Advertisement

Following Illinois' 34-10 win over the Badgers in 2022, Wisconsin fired coach Paul Chryst and promoted Leonhard, who had been an assistant since 2016.

But after interviewing the former All-American to be Wisconsin's new head coach, the Badgers hired Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell as Chryst's permanent replacement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Wisconsin players Aaron Henry and Antonio Fenelus are also a part of Bielema's coaching staff at Illinois. Bielema was head coach at Wisconsin from 2006-2012.

--Field Level Media