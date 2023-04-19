Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

In first playoff game ever, Kraken top Avalanche

Apr 18, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Evan Rodrigues (9) and Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie (67) battle for the puck during the second period in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena.
Image: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Wennberg had a goal and an assist, Philipp Grubauer turned away 34 shots, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series in Denver on Tuesday night

Morgan Geekie and Eeli Tolvanen also scored goals for Seattle, which won its inaugural playoff game against the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Mikko Rantanen scored and Alexandar Georgiev had 27 saves for Colorado.

Game 2 is Thursday night in Denver.

The Avalanche had won their last six series openers and 10 straight first-round games before Tuesday night

The Kraken jumped on a mistake early in the first period. Colorado defenseman Devon Toews tried to pass the puck from beneath his goal, but Tolvanen stole it. He put a shot on net that Georgiev saved, but Tolvanen scored on the rebound to give Seattle a 1-0 lead at 3:26

It was the first playoff goal in Kraken history

The Avalanche pushed back after killing off the first of two Josh Manson minor penalties in the first period

Rantanen won an offensive zone faceoff. The puck went to Bowen Byram, who passed it to Nathan MacKinnon along the boards. Mackinnon sent a pass to the front of the net that deflected in off Rantanen's left skate and at 12:35.

It stayed 1-1 until early in the second period. Jaden Schwartz got a stretch pass from Jamie Oleksiak at Colorado's blueline, skated in with the puck and passed it to Wennberg as he skated down the right slot. Wennberg's one-timer beat Georgiev to the short side at 1:20 to put Seattle ahead 2-1.

The Avalanche had chances to tie it in the second, but Grubauer stopped all 13 shots in the period, and the Kraken built on their lead early in the third

Wennberg had the puck behind the net and fed Geekie in the right circle, and his quick shot beat Georgiev at 4:03.

Georgiev came off for an extra skater with 4:28 remaining but returned after a penalty put Seattle on the power play.

--Field Level Media