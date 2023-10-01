Indiana sacks offensive coordinator Walt Bell

Indiana, off to a 2-3 start, dismissed offensive coordinator Walt Bell on Sunday, effective immediately.

He is being replaced by Rod Carey, a former college head coach who has served as a quality control coach at Indiana since the start of the 2022 season.

"I felt we need a new direction on the offensive side of the ball," head coach Tom Allen said in a university-released statement. "Rod brings a wealth of experience and success along with a familiarity with our personnel.

"I wish Walt and his family the best moving forward and thank him for his contributions to our program."

Bell, 39, formerly was the head coach at UMass (2019-21), where he compiled a 2-23 record.

Indiana lost Saturday to Maryland 44-17. Three Hoosiers quarterbacks combined to throw for 205 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. In 78 plays, the offense gained 321 yards, good for 4.1 yards per play.

The Hoosiers' two wins came against Indiana State (41-7) on Sept. 8 and Akron (29-27) in four overtimes on Sept. 23.

In their losses to Ohio State, Louisville and Maryland, they've been outscored 88 to 34.

Carey was 64-50 as head coach at Northern Illinois University (2012-18) and at Temple University (2019-21) with seven bowl appearances — all losses.

Carey, 52, was fired at Temple after three seasons and a 12-20 record.

—Field Level Media