Indiana still deciding on QB1 for Rutgers game

Indiana coach Tom Allen has not named a starting quarterback for this weekend's home game against Rutgers.

The Hoosiers (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) rotated Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby in Saturday's 52-7 loss at No. 2 Michigan.

Advertisement

Allen said Monday that the coaching staff is still evaluating who will start against the Scarlet Knights (5-2, 2-2).

Advertisement

He added that whoever starts this Saturday will be under center for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

"This person will be the guy," Allen said, per the Indianapolis Star. "I'm not going to rotate them back and forth."

Jackson completed 7 of 13 passes for 52 yards and two interceptions against the Wolverines, while Sorsby threw for 44 yards on 6-of-15 passing and was sacked three times.

Advertisement

"Both of them did some good things on Saturday, both of them made mistakes, but it's about protecting the football, it's about running the offense and being effective with that," Allen said.

Jackson, a redshirt freshman, has completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 914 yards, two TDs and five picks in six games.

Advertisement

Sorsby, also a redshirt freshman, has completed 51.7 percent of his throws for 294 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in four games.

—Field Level Media