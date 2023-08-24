Indianapolis Colts still trying to find themselves 4 years after Andrew Luck's retirement

Once upon a time, Andrew Luck was on his way to a Hall of Fame career as quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts. Then he up and retired out of nowhere, walking away from the game forever. Today marks four years since Luck called it quits on a career with much more to offer. He dealt with a myriad of injuries during his time in the NFL, which led to Luck’s decision to hang up his cleats in the summer of 2019.

Advertisement

Luck was the next big thing at the QB position entering the league in 2012. A 6-foot- 4, 235-pound behemoth who could sling it all over the field and tuck it and run when required. The former Stanford Cardinal finished second in Heisman Trophy voting following the ‘11 campaign, losing to Baylor’s Robert Griffin III. But Luck got some payback as he was selected No. 1 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. RG3 went No. 2 to Washington.

It’s incredible how fast the world moves, especially the NFL. When someone says the NFL stands for Not For Long, it’s the truth for many reasons. This league, like time, waits for no one.

Advertisement Advertisement

Many folks thought Luck had the talent to become one of the greatest of all time. He had all the skills one needs to climb up that mountain. The Colts believed in his ability so much they chose him over Peyton Manning. Now Manning was dealing with injuries of his own, most notably a bad neck, in all fairness.

However you slice it, Indy went with the young buck, which paid dividends for a few years. The Colts won 11 games in each of Luck’s first three years in the league. Luck helped lead Indianapolis to the AFC title game against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in his third year as a pro. Although the Patriots put a 45-7 butt-whooping on the Colts that day, it felt like they were back on their way to being perennial Super Bowl contenders.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. In 2015, Luck missed half the season after hurting his throwing shoulder in September and suffering a lacerated kidney in November. After that phenomenal ‘14 season, Luck’s luck seemed to run out. The injuries began to pile up, and while he could play through some pain like most NFL players, it eventually became too much to deal with. It sucks to see such a talent walk off the field for the last time, in shorts and a t-shirt, being booed by the home crowd.

Advertisement

We’ll never know how good or great Luck could’ve been, but he chose health over money and fame. Luck was part of the NFL for seven years, playing six as he missed the entire ‘17 campaign due to injury. It’s only been four years since he stepped away, but it feels like decades ago. That’s how fast the NFL moves. There’s a new crop of mega athletes entering the league every April. If a player ever thinks they’re so good, the league won’t go on without ‘em, think again. Tom Brady retired in the offseason, and training camp and preseason activities have continued as scheduled.

It’s just wild to sit back and think that we only saw part of what Luck would have been. He never became that finished product we were promised upon his arrival from Stanford. But Luck did what he felt was in the best interest of him and his family. Meanwhile, the Colts have been trying to recover from his abrupt departure ever since.