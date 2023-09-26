IndyCar to return to Milwaukee Mile in 2024

The much-anticipated return of the Milwaukee Mile is part of the 17-race schedule for the 2024 IndyCar season.

The schedule, which was released Monday, also features a pair of Saturday night races and a made-for-television $1 million All-Star event on March 24 in Southern California.

The season finale will be held Nashville, Tenn., while the customary stop at Texas Motor Speedway is off the slate for the first time since IndyCar's first full season in 1997.

The Milwaukee Mile, however, is back on the schedule for the first time since 2015. It will be held on Aug. 31-Sept. 1.

"There is such a great tradition and history of IndyCar racing at the Milwaukee Mile, and we are excited to build on that legacy," said Roger Penske, chairman of Penske Corp. and owner of both IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"We appreciate all the loyal and passionate IndyCar fans in Milwaukee and across the state of Wisconsin, and thanks to our partnership with the Wisconsin State Fair Park, we can't wait to return to the Mile next season."

The season begins March 10 in Florida with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and concludes Sept. 15 in Nashville. The 108th Indianapolis 500 will be run May 26.

"2023 was a record-breaking season for the NTT IndyCar Series," IndyCar president Jay Frye said. "For the first time, 27 starters competed at each event, and on-track passing records were broken at six racetracks. IndyCar remains the most diverse and competitive championship in motorsports. We cannot wait to see how the 2024 season plays out beginning on the Streets of St. Pete."

—Field Level Media