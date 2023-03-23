Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

INF Jed Lowrie retires after 14 seasons

By
Field Level Media
Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at RingCentral Coliseum.
Image: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Former first-round pick and veteran infielder Jed Lowrie has decided to retire after 14 major league seasons.

Lowrie, 38, announced his decision in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday.

Lowrie hit .180 in 50 games last season with Oakland, his third stint with the Athletics. He was released by the club on Aug. 11.

He finishes with a slash line of .257/.330/.406, 121 home runs, 594 RBIs and 1,185 hits in 1,307 career major league games.

He was selected in the first round (No. 45 overall) in the 2005 draft by the Boston Red Sox and made his major league debut in April 2008.

He played for four teams, most notably the Red Sox (2008-11) and A's (2013-14; 2016-18; 2021-22). He earned his lone All-Star nod with the A's in 2018.

"The fact that I wound up playing for the A's for seven years is amazing," Lowrie told the Chronicle. "The organization always allowed me the freedom to be myself, and playing for Bob Melvin, he always did such a good job of knowing when to say the right things and when not to say anything."

Lowrie played all over the infield, making 508 appearances at shortstop and 485 at second base. But he also played some third base (146 appearances) and first base (14).

--Field Level Media