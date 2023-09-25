Injured RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson ‘in similar spot’ for Packers

Ahead of a short week for the Green Bay Packers, it remains unclear whether running back Aaron Jones or wide receiver Christian Watson are ready to return from injury for Week 4.

The Packers did not practice Monday in preparation for Thursday night's home game against the Detroit Lions, but if they did, Jones and linebacker Rashan Gary would have been limited, coach Matt LaFleur said.

Watson would have been unavailable for practice, as would left tackle David Bakhtiari; left guard Elgton Jenkins; right tackle Zach Tom; linebacker De'Vondre Campbell; cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Carrington Valentine; and safety Zayne Anderson.

Jones and Watson would give the Packers their full arsenal of offensive weapons for the game against their NFC North rival. Neither played Sunday in the Packers' 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints.

"We were hopeful for (Week 3) but it didn't work out," LaFleur said. "We'll see where we're at going into Thursday. I think we're in a similar spot. We'll see how they respond."

Jones sustained a hamstring injury at the end of his 35-yard touchdown catch-and-run in Green Bay's 38-20 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 1.

Watson, projected to be the Packers' No. 1 wide receiver, has yet to make his season debut due to his hamstring injury.

—Field Level Media