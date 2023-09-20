Inter Miami star Lionel Messi exits match vs. Toronto FC

Inter Miami star forward Lionel Messi exited Wednesday's match against visiting Toronto FC in the 37th minute due to an apparent injury.

There was no obvious injury or incident, though Messi seemed to be in discomfort in the minutes before his departure with a slight limp that indicated a lower-body ailment. Messi didn't play in Inter Miami's last match on Saturday, as coach Gerardo Martino said that muscle fatigue kept him out of the lineup.

Advertisement

Jordi Alba also didn't play on Saturday, and he left Wednesday's match two minutes before Messi while reaching for his hamstring. The injury-filled opening half also saw two Toronto FC players leave with injury — Victor Vazquez in the 12th minute and Brandon Servania in the 26th.

Messi had three shots (one on target) prior to exiting and a close chance in the 23rd minute. Facundo Farias sent a cross to Messi at the near post, and Messi's right-footed touch put the ball over the net.

Advertisement Advertisement

Playing in his 12th match as a member of Inter Miami, Messi has 11 goals and eight assists in all competitions (regular-season play, U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup).

The U.S. Open Cup final is scheduled for next Wednesday.

—Field Level Media