Iowa, Iowa State players to pay fine in gambling case

Five athletes from Iowa and Iowa State pleaded guilty Wednesday to underage gambling, a simple misdemeanor, and will avoid jail time.

Instead, each athlete will pay a $645 fine.

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers and offensive lineman Jacob Remsburg were among those who were charged with tampering with records as part of a gambling scheme. Former Cyclones lineman Dodger Sauser, former Iowa kicker Aaron Blom and former Iowa baseball player Gehrig Christensen were also charged.

That charge, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed as part of the plea deal. The five players could have faced two years in prison if found guilty.

Per the Des Moines Register, none of the athletes will face additional criminal punishments.

Mark Weinhardt, a lawyer for the three Iowa State football players, released a statement Wednesday.

"The original records tampering charge against these young men never fit this case, either legally or factually. Hunter, Jake and Dodge are not and never were guilty of that charge. The charge has nothing to do with gambling," Weinhardt said. "Other than the fact that Hunter, Jake and Dodge placed some bets before they turned 21, nothing about those bets is a crime under Iowa law."

Story County (Iowa) attorney Timothy Meals told the newspaper that he could not discuss an ongoing investigation.

Authorities in Iowa have charged more than a dozen current or former athletes at the two universities in their investigation into sports betting in the state, per ESPN.

Dekkers remains on the roster but has not participated in any team activities this summer. Remsburg did not play in Iowa State's opener on Saturday and has been suspended six games by the NCAA, ESPN and the Register reported.

The other three players have left their respective teams.

—Field Level Media