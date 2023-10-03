Iowa QB Cade McNamara (ACL) to miss rest of season

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed the worst for reporters Tuesday, announcing that starting quarterback Cade McNamara will be lost for the remainder of the season due to an ACL injury in his left knee.

Ferentz added that McNamara's prognosis for recovery is good, and the quarterback's intention is to return next season.

Advertisement

McNamara went down with a non-contact injury in the first quarter of Iowa's 26-16 home win over Michigan State on Saturday night.

The former Michigan passer had completed 3 of 5 passes for 46 yards before exiting. Deacon Hill entered at quarterback and guided the Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) to the victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

McNamara, 23, transferred to Iowa after three seasons with the Big Ten rival Wolverines. He finishes his first season at Iowa with 505 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions on 51.1 percent passing.

After directing the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021, McNamara has had bad luck with injuries since. He missed most of 2022 with a leg injury (when Michigan returned to the playoffs), before being cleared in time for Iowa's fall camp in 2023.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media