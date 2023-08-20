Isaiah Bolden out of hospital; Pats-Titans practices off

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was released from a Green Bay hospital Sunday morning after being carted off the field during a preseason game against the Packers.

The Patriots announced Bolden would travel home with the team from Wisconsin on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

"Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys," Bolden wrote Sunday on Twitter.

Teammate Calvin Munson inadvertently hit Bolden in the head on an attempted tackle of Packers rookie receiver Malik Heath with 10:38 remaining in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game. Medical personnel immobilized Bolden and placed him on a stretcher to cart him away from the field.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah," the club said Sunday morning.

The preseason game immediately was suspended, with the Patriots holding a 21-17 lead.

Advertisement

The Patriots also canceled their joint practices with the Tennessee Titans, which were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. New England will practice at its home facility in Foxborough, Mass., and fly to Nashville on Thursday for Friday's preseason game.

Bolden, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Jackson State. He was the only player drafted from an HBCU this year.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media