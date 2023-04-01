Islanders F Mathew Barzal nearing return

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal is getting closer to a return from a lower-body injury that has sidelined him since mid-February

General manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters that Barzal would skate with the team Saturday or Sunday.

Advertisement

The Islanders (39-28-9, 87 points) have six games remaining in the regular season, starting with Saturday's contest against the host Tampa Bay Lightning

New York currently holds the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, three points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

G/O Media may get a commission 42% Off Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV Incredible visuals

This smart TV has access to a wide array of streaming services, all of which are easier to navigate, has 4K visuals for a stunning picture, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote too. Buy for $260 from Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

Barzal, 25, has been out since taking a hit from Boston Bruins forward Craig Smith in a 6-2 loss on Feb. 18. He is second on the team with 51 points (14 goals, 37 assists) in 58 games this season.

Barzal signed an eight-year contract in October worth $73.2 million, with an average annual value of $9.15 million.

Advertisement

Lamoriello also announced Saturday that forward Oliver Wahlstrom is done for the season with a lower-body injury. Out since Dec. 27, he finishes the campaign with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 35 games.

--Field Level Media