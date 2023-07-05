Islanders sign F Julien Gauthier to 2-year contract

The New York Islanders signed forward Julien Gauthier to a two-year, $1.575 million contract on Wednesday

Gauthier, 25, recorded career-high totals in goals (nine), points (14) and games (57) last season split between the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators.

Advertisement

He has collected 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 153 career games with the Carolina Hurricanes, Rangers and Senators. He was selected by the Hurricanes with the 21st overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Also on Wednesday, the Islanders signed forwards Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho to one-year, two-way contracts

Advertisement Advertisement

Kuhlman, 27, has recorded 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 147 career games with the Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets.

Pinho, 28, did not register a point in two career NHL games with the Washington Capitals. He had 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 53 games last season with Utica of the American Hockey League.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media