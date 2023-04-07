J.T. Realmuto's blast helps Phillies defeat Reds

J.T. Realmuto blasted a tape-measure two-run homer to left-center to snap a seventh-inning tie and lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the visiting Cincinnati Reds 5-2 in the home opener for the defending National League champions

Former Cincinnati right fielder Nick Castellanos snapped an 0-for-13 skid with two doubles and a run scored while four relievers combined to hold the Reds scoreless for the final 3 2/3 innings

Craig Kimbrel, the active MLB saves leader, earned his 395th career save and first of 2023, working around a leadoff hit and a two-out walk in the ninth inning.

Reds manager David Bell missed the game due to undergoing a minor medical procedure. Freddie Benavides served as acting manager

Castellanos doubled past a diving Spencer Steer at third and into the left field corner on Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene's first pitch of the second inning.

As he did in his first start against the Pirates on Opening Day, Greene lost command of his 100-mph-plus fastball and saw his pitch count balloon in the second inning. After Bryson Stott struck out and Alec Bohm lined out, Greene walked Jake Cave, Kody Clemens and Brandon Marsh to force in the game's first run.

Greene needed 33 pitches to get through the second inning.

The Reds got even on a two-out Jose Barrero single to center that scored Spencer Steer in the fifth

The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning when Kyle Schwarber doubled home Trea Turner. Greene lasted just two more batters before being pulled, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out five and walking three

Doubles by TJ Friedl and Tyler Stephenson tied the game for Cincinnati in the sixth and chased Zack Wheeler. The Phillies starter allowed two runs on five hits, striking out five and walking three over 5 1/3 innings

The Phillies snapped the 2-2 tie in the seventh against Reds reliever Derek Law (0-1) when Turner opened with a single and, one out later, Realmuto crushed a Law pitch 448 feet to left-center for a 4-2 advantage

Edmundo Sosa added his first homer of the season, a solo shot off Reiver Sanmartin in the eighth for insurance.

Gregory Soto (1-1) pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn his first win of the season.

Barrero returned to the Cincinnati lineup Friday for the first time since leaving Monday's game against the Cubs due to right hamstring tightness.

--Field Level Media