Jack Sock to retire after U.S. Open

Four-time singles champion and former World No. 8 Jack Sock announced Sunday that he will retire after the U.S. Open.

Currently ranked 485th in the world, the 30-year-old Sock will compete alongside John Isner in doubles this week in New York.

"To the 8-year-old boy who immediately fell in love with the sport of tennis. I hope I made you proud," Sock wrote on Instagram. "It's been 14 years of memories I will never forget. From winning four Grand Slams, Olympic Gold and Bronze, Top 10 rankings in singles and doubles and competing on the Davis Cup and Laver Cup teams, it's been beyond what I could've ever dreamed. Without the help of so many people, none of that could've happened."

Sock's four singles titles include the ATP Masters 1000 crowns in Paris in 2017. He also won four Grand Slam doubles titles (three in men's doubles, one in mixed doubles). Sock also won a gold in mixed doubles at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

—Field Level Media