Jack Suwinski, Pirates overpower Nationals to sweep doubleheader

Jack Suwinski hit his first career grand slam and Vince Velasquez pitched six scoreless innings as the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates swept a doubleheader from the Washington Nationals with a 16-1 win in the nightcap on Saturday

Suwinski went 3-for-6 with a run-scoring double to finish with a career-high five RBIs, while Carlos Santana went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs for the Pirates

Advertisement

Miguel Andjuar hit a three-run homer, while Bryan Reynolds, Jason Delay and Ke'Bryan Hayes each had two hits and three runs for the Pirates

Drew Maggi went 2-for-2 as a pinch hitter and collected his first career hit and RBI with a seventh-inning single for the Pirates

Save 33% $300 off Outdoor Furniture Set on Amazon Make your patio the place to be

This 7-piece outdoor sectional furniture set is marked down from $900 to $600 on Amazon right now. Buy for $600 at Amazon Advertisement

Velasquez (4-2) allowed just five hits with five strikeouts and no walks in six innings for Pittsburgh, which won for the 11th time in its past 12 games to improve to a National League-best 20-8. The Pirates won the first game 6-3 on Saturday

Leading 4-0 in the second game, the Pirates put it away with a four-run fourth inning

Advertisement

After the Pirates loaded the bases with one out, Reynolds' single to right scored Tucupita Marcano, with Delay crossing the plate on Dominic Smith's fielding error to make it 6-0. Andrew McCutchen's sacrifice fly scored Hayes, and Santana's infield single that scored Reynolds pushed the advantage to 8-0

Suwinski's grand slam off Hobie Harris in the sixth made it 12-0.

Maggi's pinch-hit single made it 13-0 in the seventh before Andujar's three-run shot pushed it to 16-0.

Advertisement

Nationals starter Chad Kuhl (0-2) allowed eight runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and four walks in just 3 2/3 innings

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in their first at-bat in the nightcap

After Hayes led off with a double to right and took third on McCutchen's flyout to right, he crossed the plate on Santana's sacrifice fly to center.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh made it 2-0 in its next at-bat. Delay's sacrifice fly to center scored Connor Joe, who had drawn a leadoff walk and advanced to second on Rodolfo Castro's single before taking third on Marcano's sacrifice bunt.

The Pirates pushed their lead to 4-0 in the third, when Santana and Suwinski hit consecutive run-scoring doubles off Kuhl

Advertisement

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the ninth, while Joey Meneses also added two hits for the Nationals

--Field Level Media