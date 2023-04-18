Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Jack Suwinski powers Pirates past Rockies

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 18, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Tucupita Marcano (30) safely slides into home as Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jose Urena (51) attempts to apply the tag after throwing a wild pitch in the fourth inning at Coors Field.
Apr 18, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Tucupita Marcano (30) safely slides into home as Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jose Urena (51) attempts to apply the tag after throwing a wild pitch in the fourth inning at Coors Field.
Image: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Suwinski hit a pair of homers and drove in three runs to power the Pittsburgh Pirates past the host Colorado Rockies 5-3 in Denver on Tuesday

Watch
Echo Kellum's mixed feelings on Chicago Bears owners & new stadium
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Cup predictions for Manchester United | Toheeb Jimoh
Yesterday
Stop dunking! Giannis' injury could've been prevented | Andy Reacts
Monday 4:41PM

The Pirates won a second straight game for the first time since April 7, breaking a string of 11 games in which they had alternated wins and losses. They have won 10 of their last 15 games

Advertisement

The Rockies jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning

Kris Bryant hit his second homer in as many days, lining a first-pitch fastball from Vince Velasquez into the left-center field bleachers. CJ Cron had an infield single and Ryan McMahon doubled before catcher Elias Diaz drove both in with a two-out double on a 3-2 pitch.

Top Image
Tout Image
Over 70% off
Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo - Down from Over $700 to $147

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo - Down from Over $700 to $147

3-in-1 mopping robot vacuum
This self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop can handle hardwood and carpets alike and even pair with Google Assistant or Alexa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Pirates got one back in the second inning, on Suwinski's opposite-field homer to left off Rockies right-hander Jose Urena, who gave up five runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings

In the top of the fourth, Pittsburgh put four on the scoreboard. Back-to-back doubles by Connor Joe and Carlos Santana preceded Suwinski's second homer of the game, a 434-foot shot to right-center. Tucupita Marcano capped the scoring in the inning when he tripled to center and scored on Urena's wild pitch for a 5-3 lead.

Advertisement

Suwinski now has four homers for the Pirates. He hit one Monday off Colorado infielder Alan Trejo, who was pitching in Pittsburgh's 14-3 blowout win in the series opener

On Tuesday, Velasquez (2-2) walked three and struck out seven in six innings. It was the eighth straight time a Pittsburgh starting pitcher had lasted six innings.

Advertisement

Pirates relievers Duane Underwood Jr. and Robert Stephenson each gave up a pair of hits in scoreless seventh and eighth innings, pitching out of trouble to hold onto the lead before handing things over to closer David Bednar

Bednar, facing the top of the Colorado order, took a line drive off the thigh while retiring Rockies leadoff man Jurickson Profar. Bednar got Bryant to ground out to second then gave up a double to Charlie Blackmon before striking out Cron for his fifth save

Advertisement

-Field Level Media