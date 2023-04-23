Jacob deGrom returns, Rangers shut down Athletics

Texas starter Jacob deGrom tossed 11 strikeouts and the host Rangers shut down the Oakland Athletics in a 5-2 victory on Sunday in Arlington, Texas

The Rangers secured a fourth straight series win by taking two of three from Oakland

In his first appearance since leaving an April 17 game due to wrist soreness, deGrom (2-0) went six innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on just three hits and no walks. His 11 strikeouts tied his season high. It marked deGrom's 60th career game with 10+ strikeouts.

Oakland's Kyle Muller (0-2), making a start in his home state, allowed seven hits and four earned runs through five innings pitched.

Leody Taveras paced the Rangers at the plate, as the team's lone batter with multiple hits. The center fielder went 3-for-4, scoring three times. Robbie Grossman homered and contributed four RBIs in the win

Oakland tallied just five hits in the loss, with only Shea Langeliers' two-run homer in the fifth resulting in runs.

In the bottom of the first, Texas loaded the bases with one out. But Muller came up with consecutive strikeouts to eliminate the scoring threat.

The Rangers got on the board in the bottom of the second inning, as a double steal from Taveras and Marcus Semien with two outs sparked momentum. The fireworks came on the pitch that followed, as Grossman sent a home run narrowly past the left field wall, giving Texas a 3-0 lead

With Grossman back at the plate in the fourth, the Rangers seized a chance to add to the lead. Grossman lofted a sacrifice fly out deep to center field, scoring Taveras, who tagged from third on the play

Oakland then cut Texas' 4-0 lead in half on Langeliers' two-run home run in the fifth. It proved to be the lone blemish in deGrom's otherwise strong outing, as he responded by striking out the side in the following inning.

After a wild pitch from Oakland reliever Sam Moll allowed a sprinting Taveras to score from third base in the eighth, Texas' Will Smith retired the A's in the top of the ninth. Only Aledmys Diaz's two-out single kept it from being a three-up, three-down frame, as Smith picked up his second save of 2023.

--Field Level Media