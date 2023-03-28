Jacob Markstrom, Flames snap Kings' record point streak

Jacob Markstrom sparkled in net, backstopping the host Calgary Flames to a much-needed 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

Andrew Mangiapane and Walker Duehr scored for the Flames, but the hero was Markstrom, who made 33 saves in one of his best performances of the season.

Markstrom loomed large all game, and he made scintillating, highlight-reel saves in all three periods. He denied Kevin Fiala on a breakaway chance in the final minute of the first period, blocked Rasmus Kupari's short-handed chance in the second period and then made a sprawling save on Fiala late in the third period.

Calgary (34-26-15, 83 points) is just outside the final Western Conference playoff spot with seven games remaining.

Sean Durzi scored for the Kings, who lost in regulation for the first time in 13 games. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots. The Kings (43-21-10, 96 points), who are battling for top spot in the Pacific Division and Western Conference, went into the clash riding a three-game winning streak and on a franchise-record point streak (10-0-2).

Mangiapane gave the Flames the quick start they wanted when he opened the scoring 1:54 into the clash on a power play. A shot was stopped but Mangiapane was at the doorstep for the loose puck and buried his 15th of the season.

Shortly after the Flames thought they had doubled the lead only to see it called back after a review for offside, Durzi tied the clash before the midway point of the opening frame. Durzi joined an odd-man rush and upon receiving a drop pass, ripped a top-corner shot for his eighth of the season.

Duehr restored Calgary's lead with 2:01 remaining in the opening frame. Trevor Lewis missed the net on a two-on-two rush, but the puck bounded to the other side right to Duehr to bury for his sixth of the season and second in as many games.

The Flames thought they scored an insurance goal in the second period, but a video review didn't find conclusive evidence. Calgary also had an empty-net goal denied due to an offside call.

--Field Level Media