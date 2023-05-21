Free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said he wouldn't mind a return engagement with the Houston Texans

That's according to what Clowney, 30, told KRIV-TV in Houston. He said his representatives talked to Texans officials about the possibility

Advertisement

"It would be nice," Clowney said in the interview with the Houston station. "All my family is here. Friends here. The guys I work out with can help me take care of my body a lot better being right up under them. ... You never know. You never know what will happen. You never know what's in front of you. I see what they've got here. They're putting the pieces together. I'm a big fan of their new head coach [DeMeco Ryans]."

The Texans selected Clowney with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons in Houston, making three Pro Bowl teams

Advertisement

Traded to the Seahawks prior to the 2019 season, he spent one year in Seattle, followed by one with the Tennessee Titans and the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

This offseason, the Texas signed defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and made defensive end Will Anderson the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft last month.

Advertisement

Clowney has appeared in 109 games (98 starts) and has tallied 320 tackles (90 for loss), 43 sacks, 109 quarterback hits, 23 passes defensed and one interception.

--Field Level Media