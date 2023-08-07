Jags QB Trevor Lawrence to play in preseason opener

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence -- and all the starters -- will play a series or two in Saturday's preseason opener at Dallas

Lawrence, 23, is entering his third season and has 34 regular-season starts under his belt

"I'm a big believer in the starters playing," Pederson told NFL Network. "I really feel like they need to feel that energy that comes with starting a football game. I did it last year with the guys and I anticipate right now him getting maybe a series or two this weekend.

Lawrence is 12-22 as a starter but went 9-8 in 2022, Pederson's first year as coach. Lawrence led the Jags to the Divisional Round in the AFC playoffs, where they bowed out to eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City. He threw for 505 yards, five TDs and five INTs in the two playoff games

He threw for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions last season, earning his first Pro Bowl nod

The Jaguars play at Detroit on Aug. 19 and host Miami on Aug. 26 in their final two exhibition games

--Field Level Medi