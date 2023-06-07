The Jacksonville Jaguars introduced designs Wednesday for multibillion dollar renovations on and around their 28-year-old stadium which are intended to transform TIAA Bank Field into a team-titled "Stadium of the Future.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan and team brass first embarked on renovation conversations three years ago

The Jaguars want to, in part, expand seating from the current 62,000 to 71,500, include a shaded canopy to reduce the heat factor by 70 percent, and widen their main concourse to four times the size of the current one

"We have reached the end of this important and initial phase of this project, the design of the stadium we envision will be the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars and serve our entire community for generations to come," Khan said in a statement

The team also wants to develop land around the stadium to convert the area into a year-round draw to downtown, a venue that attracts festivals, concerts and other sports, including international soccer matches and college basketball.

"This transformation transcends the stadium's boundaries. The design creates an iconic, accessible community nexus that ties together the surrounding neighborhoods and riverfront," said Peter Broeder, the team's design partner for the project. "The venue will celebrate Jacksonville's natural landscape and climate, offering a park-like ambiance enriched by the latest amenities, engaging social spaces and state of the art technology."

The Jaguars did not disclose proposed costs of the project, but the entire cost was reported this week to be as much as $2.068 billion

The entire project, if approved by the city and the team, could take two or four years to complete. A two-year plan would require the Jaguars to play their home games somewhere else, whereas a four-year plan would allow them to play at TIAA Bank Field

The Jaguars' lease at TIAA Bank Field runs through 2029. The renovations -- deemed a better option than building a new stadium -- will be critical to getting 75 percent approval from the league's owners on a new lease

TIAA Bank Field opened Aug. 18, 1995, ahead of the Jaguars' maiden season in the NFL

--Field Level Media