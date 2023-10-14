NFL

Jaguars activate Dawuane Smoot from PUP list

By
Field Level Media
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) reacts during training camp Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at Miller Electric Center at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. This was the 11th day of training camp.
The Jacksonville Jaguars activated linebacker Dawuane Smoot from the physically unable to perform list Saturday.

He is expected to make his season debut against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He has been sidelined since sustaining an Achilles injury in Jacksonville's 19-3 win over the New York Jets on Dec. 22.

"I'm just really excited to get back out with the guys," Smoot said. "With the support of my family and everything, the mental thing has been easy, luckily, but the physical thing has been ups and downs, just trying to get back into it.

"Some days are good, some days are bad, but this last month and a half, they were really good."

Smoot, 28, recorded 21 tackles, five sacks, 12 quarterback hits in 15 games last season.

The 2017 third-round pick has 22.5 sacks, 60 QB hits and four forced fumbles in 87 career games (17 starts) with the Jaguars.

Also on Saturday, the Jaguars placed rookie cornerback Christian Braswell on injured reserve with an ailing hamstring.

Braswell, 24, has played on special teams during three games this season.

—Field Level Media