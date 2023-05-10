Jaguars, Chiefs to headline NFL international slate

Five NFL games will be played in Europe in the 2023 season, with the Jacksonville Jaguars playing back-to-back games in London and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs part of the league's debut in Frankfurt, Germany.

The league announced the international schedule Wednesday in advance of the full schedule release on Thursday. Other significant regular-season pairings also were teased.

In all, three games will be played in London, with two more in Frankfurt. The NFL hosted its first regular-season game in Germany last fall when the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers met in Week 10 in Munich.

A stop in Mexico City has been taken off the schedule this season with Estadio Azteca unavailable because of renovations in advance of the 2026 World Cup.

The 2023 international games are:

Week 4 (Oct. 1): Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium, London)

Week 5 (Oct. 8): Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

Week 6 (Oct. 15): Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Week 9 (Nov. 5): Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt Stadium)

Week 10 (Nov. 12): Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (Frankfurt Stadium)

The Jaguars are the first team ever to play back-to-back games abroad.

The Chiefs also announced Wednesday that they will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 in the next edition in the budding rivalry between the teams and their star quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow.

"Ending the year with a bang," the Chiefs posted to social media.

The Chiefs and Bengals met in the past two AFC Championship games, both in Kansas City, with each decided by three points. The Bengals won in the 2021 season and the Chiefs at the end of the 2022 schedule.

In other holiday games, the Dolphins will visit Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in the first-ever Black Friday game in Week 12, and the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the rival New York Giants on Christmas Day.

--Field Level Media