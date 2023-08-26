NFL

Jaguars lean on rushing attack to topple Dolphins

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a touchdown against Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) during the second quarter of a preseason matchup Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a touchdown against Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) during the second quarter of a preseason matchup Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Image: Corey Perrine / USA TODAY NETWORK

Three rushers found their way to the end zone as the host Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Miami Dolphins 31-18 in a preseason game on Saturday night.

Watch
Which NFL QB will be the first one benched? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Ohtani tears UCL and the Angels are done
Thursday 2:21PM
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 2:38PM

Travis Etienne Jr., D'Ernest Johnson and JaMychal Hasty each scored a rushing touchdown for Jacksonville (3-0), which accumulated 413 yards of total offense. C.J. Beathard and Trevor Lawrence each completed 8 of 10 passes, with Beathard throwing for a team-high 134 yards and a TD.

Advertisement

Miami's Skylar Thompson threw for 135 yards on 15-for-24 passing, but he was intercepted twice. Tua Tagovailoa went 4-for-6 with 67 yards. Chris Brooks scored twice on the ground for the Dolphins (1-2).

Jacksonville led 24-6 after Beathard threw a 74-yard scoring strike to Tim Jones, but a pair of TDs from Brooks sandwiched Hasty's touchdown to pull Miami within 13. The Dolphins failed to convert two-point conversions after both of Brooks' tallies.

Advertisement
Advertisement

—Field Level Media