Jaguars OL Tyler Shatley returns after heart scare

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley had an abnormal heartbeat after a practice earlier this week but is doing well, head coach Doug Pederson said Saturday

Shatley went through an incident of atrial fibrillation on Wednesday but will be back at practice on a limited basis on Saturday

Advertisement

Atrial fibrillation, referred to as Afib, is an irregular heart rhythm that starts in heart's upper chambers, according to the Cleveland Clinic

Pederson said Shatley received immediate medical attention

"He's fine, he's OK, everything's calmed down," the coach said

Shatley was expected to be in uniform at practice Saturday but will work on the side until he is fully cleared by doctors

Advertisement Advertisement

"From a health standpoint, he's good," Pederson said

Shatley, 32, has been working with the first-team offensive line in training camp

Advertisement

Entering his 10th NFL season, Shatley played in all 17 games in 2022, starting 12. He has 45 starts in 128 career games, all in Jacksonville

--Field Level Medi